Sigourney Weaver visits North Bergen High School ‘Alien’ cast

NORTH BERGEN — The cast of a high school drama club that did an unauthorized stage version of the classic science fiction movie "Alien" squealed with delight as they met its star Sigourney Weaver on Friday night.

The North Bergen High School Drama Club debuted their adaptation in March during two performances that went viral and attracted rave reviews from Hollywood elite, including director Ridley Scott and Weaver, who played Ripley in the movie and its sequels.

The attention resulted in the school putting on a special debut performance on Friday.

Video released by North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco shows the cast gathered in a hallway cheering as Weaver walked down the hall. Before their performance, Weaver hugged Gabriella Delacruz, who played Ripley's character.

"I am so excited to be here. I am representing all the 'Alien' all over the universe who think what you're doing is so cool and so important," Weaver said in the clip.

Delacruz told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that meeting Weaver was "unreal" and admired her for playing a role that helped to move forward strong characters played by women.

Weaver stayed for the show and was presented with flowers at the end by the cast, according to NorthJersey.com .

Sacco also posted video of the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts also presenting each member of the cast and crew a $1,000 scholarship for their summer program. Each senior was awarded a $10,000 scholarship to the college.

Weaver in an earlier video called their show "incredible" and said the alien looked very real. She also sent compliments from producer James Cameron and screenwriter Walter Hill

Scott sent a letter which offered financial help for an encore presentation, which turned out to be on on April 26. Fans celebrate that date as "Alien Day." It's a reference to the fictional moon on which "Aliens" is set, LV-426, which can be read as 4/26, or April 26.

