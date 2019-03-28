Sigourney Weaver, Ridley Scott praise NJ high school ‘Alien’ play

NORTH BERGEN — A high school stage production of the iconic film "Alien" by some New Jersey students and their drama and art teachers now has grabbed the attention of the original movie's superstar and director.

"The North Bergen Drama Club is deeply honored and completely blown away to have Sigourney [Weaver] acknowledge our hard work and effort in producing "Alien: The Play". The kids can't stop screaming," English teacher and Play Director Perfecto Cuervo tweeted Thursday.

Cuervo collaborated with art teacher and art director Steven Defendini, who came up with the mostly recycled costume and set concept.

Cuervo also shared on Twitter, a letter he received from director Ridley Scott, saying "Scott just gave the North Bergen Drama Club his official endorsement for "Alien: The Play"! Thank you Mr. Scott for making Alien and allowing us to share it with a new generation! Gladiator: The Play in 2020! YES!"

Scott suggested one of his other films, "Gladiator," as a next production for the school. He also offered to provide the drama club with advance financing through his Scott Free productions for an encore presentation of "Alien: The Play." North Bergen Mayor and state Sen. Nick Sacco's civic organization also has offered to pay for an extra run of the production.

The student cast, which included Ibrahim Jaludi, David De Diego, Pedro Sarmiento, Britney Gonzalez, Jason Lopez, Dakota Rios and Gabriella Delacruz, recorded their own video response to Weaver's glowing encouragement. Delacruz spoke on behalf of the group and thanked the actress for her inspirational role as the original "Ripley."

NBHS Drama Club did two performances last week. Giving it an extra edge, the costumes and set were made mainly from recycled materials.

Clips of the show went viral on social media, attracted attention from celebrities and "Alien" fans, alike.

