Sick of sports betting ads? NJ bill aims to limit their reach

TRENTON — A fresh proposal in the New Jersey Legislature aims to put a major dent in the number of sports-betting advertisements you may encounter on a daily basis.

Introduced on Jan. 16, a piece of legislation sponsored by Assemblyman Brian Bergen, R-Morris, would implement a ban on all online advertisements for spots betting — meaning no banner ads on websites, or promotions on your social media feed.

"I just think it's become totally ridiculous," Bergen told New Jersey 101.5. "The advertising has been like a runaway train and it needs to be reeled in, in my opinion."

Bergen said his bill is mainly meant to protect today's youth, who, unlike past generations, are seeing sports-bet ads everywhere.

"Our children don't need to see these things in a glorified way that entices them to become lifelong gambling addicts," Bergen said.

Bergen will soon double down on his efforts to curb advertising. He said he plans to introduce legislation that would call for the ads to be banned on television as well.

Since June 2018, when sports wagering became legal in the Garden State, the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey has seen a sharp uptick in the volume of calls coming into their helpline.

Abundant advertising has been cited as one potential reason for problem gambling among youth.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Casino Association of New Jersey for comment on Bergen's bill.

Other proposals in the legislature aim to limit the prevalence of sports-bet advertising in New Jersey, but they don't include blanket bans like Bergen's bill.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 Electoral College votes but her performance against Republican former President Donald Trump trailed President Biden's victory in 2020. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Must-visit NJ spots for RHONJ fans Since season 1, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has shown off lots of fabulous spots for food and more across NJ. Here are places linked to the Bravo series worth a visit. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt