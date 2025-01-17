New proposal: NJ state employees can’t work from home

A proposed law would stop New Jersey state employees from having the opportunity to work from home a couple days per week.

Under a bill introduced by Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris, New Jersey would have to prohibit remote work for state employees.

“While remote work was necessary at the onset of the pandemic, it has become clear that in-person collaboration is essential for maximizing productivity, accountability, and effective service to the public,” Pennacchio said. “State agencies are most efficient when employees work together face-to-face, and while I recognize the importance of work-life balance, I believe this transition will strengthen teamwork and improve the delivery of services to the New Jersey residents who rely on them."

New Jersey taxpayers deserve to know that the state's workforce is showing up for a full day's work, Pennacchio said.

Under a pilot program established by the Civil Service Commission in 2022, state employees were offered the option to work remotely for up to two days per week. Pennacchio's bill, S4057, would prohibit the Commission from establishing rules that permit the work-from-home option.

