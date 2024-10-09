Link between gaming and problem gambling among NJ youth

🎰 Gaming is a precursor to gambling, according to the CCGNJ

🎲 The majority of calls to the helpline are from young gamblers

🎰 Sports betting has played a role in younger people gambling in NJ

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey held a town hall on Monday, Oct.7 to address issues stemming from gaming and gambling.

Gaming as a Precursor to Gambling

Gaming has been known to be a precursor to gambling as many young people play games on their phones and computers similar to online betting apps, said Felicia Grondin, CCGNJ’s executive director.

Many companies create these gaming apps that also create gambling apps. So, gaming has been known to be a precursor to gambling because of young people’s familiarity with gaming. They gravitate towards gaming which eventually turns into gambling because they are so very similar, Grondin said.

One of the trends the town hall explored in-depth was the spike in youth and young adult gambling.

The majority of calls, 54 percent, to the 800-GAMBLER helpline now come from those under 34 years old, the first time this has occurred.

Also, 100 percent of the Council’s helpline calls from those 25 and younger are men, which illustrates the effects of sports betting on men. Young men are risk takers, they love sports, and they know how to converse with technology.

Why is this happening?

Grondin said the Council attributes this alarming statistic to a variety of reasons.

First and foremost, gambling is very accessible these days. A person can lose tens of thousands of dollars in minutes just by picking up their phone, placing a bet, and never having to leave the house, she said.

There are many more opportunities to gamble these days and more opportunities to gamble online with things like sports betting.

“Sports betting is of special concern to the Council because there are so many opportunities to place wagers during just one game. So you’re not just betting on one game. You’re betting on many different variables associated with the game,” Grondin said.

Gambling is highly advertised. You can’t watch television these days without seeing an ad for a gaming app. Gambling is also glamourized. Advertisements present a very glamorous image of gambling. It looks fun. It’s entertaining. There are multiple options to place free wagers especially if someone qualified for credits towards those free wagers, Grondin explained.

“So, there’s the issue of advertising, accessibility, the familiarity with technology that many of our young people have grown up with. They’re focused on gaming. Many of the individuals started with gaming, and now they’re gambling. Those are the main issues, I believe, that have contributed to the shift in our calls going to a younger age bracket,” Grondin said.

Additionally, no one ever hears about the problems one may encounter should they develop a gambling problem. She said nothing is out there other than what the Council does to educate people on the devastating effects that can occur if one develops a gambling problem.

Sports Betting

Was it a mistake to legalize sports betting in New Jersey? CCGNJ is not for or against gambling. They are only there to help the problem gambler.

“But, given the fact that our helpline calls have increased by 277 percent since the legalization of sports books in 2018, I think it’s significantly contributing to people developing a gambling problem because there’s so many opportunities to play,” Grondin said.

Since sports betting is fast-paced, people get caught up in the game and don’t stop to think if it’s a good idea to place a bet or not.

“So, although we’re neutral on gambling, I do believe that sports books are definitely contributing to an increase in individuals to develop a gambling problem,” Grondin said.

The College of New Jersey Study

The Council recently enlisted students from The College of New Jersey to help assess the influence of families on gambling by youth. The study found that 75 percent of respondents reported their first exposure to gambling between the ages of 6 and 16, with one-third being introduced to gambling between 6 and 10.

Grondin said people are influenced by the environment they grew up in, so this study focused on family influence on younger people and gambling.

Many people who have a gambling problem grew up in a household where gambling took place, Grondin said. For example, men go to the track these days because it brings back a lot of memories of going to the track with their dads.

Studies have shown that if one starts to gamble at a young age, that person is much more prone to develop a problem as an adult. This is the same with other addictions, Grondin said.

Signs of Problem Gambling

There are many signs to look out for that could indicate problem gambling, Grondin said.

These include being preoccupied with gambling, borrowing money, selling personal items, using gambling language, unexplained absences from work and/or school, neglecting chores, a drop in grades, alienating themselves from friends and family, the inability to cut back on gambling, lying to people about gambling because they’re embarrassed for losing money, and bragging about their winnings.

They also may contemplate suicide. Grondin said about 20 percent of individuals who have a gambling problem contemplate suicide, which is the highest rate of suicide ideation amongst any addiction.

Gambling can also be coupled with other addictions such as alcohol and drug abuse. But the bottom line is to look for a change in behavior and patterns.

Help

People can find help by calling 800-GAMBLER or by visiting the website at 800gambler.org. If they call the helpline, they will speak to an individual who is very familiar with problem gambling. In fact, many of the call representatives are in recovery.

They will direct callers to Gamblers Anonymous, and talk about self-exclusion if they wish to be placed on the list, prohibiting them from gambling. They’re also provided with information about treatment providers in the network, should they wish to go to counseling.

They can also text 800 GAMBLER and receive support through text messages if they wish.

Grondin stressed the importance of practicing responsible gambling. Set time and money limits before gambling. Always expect to lose. The odds are the house will win. So, expect to lose, but if you wind up winning, well, then that was a nice surprise, she said.

