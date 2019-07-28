Shots fired in Neptune Township, one hospitalized

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — One person was shot on Saturday night in the township, but most of the circumstances are unknown.

Shots were reported to be fired around 8 p.m. on 10th Avenue near Bradley Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman. The person was hospitalized and released for a non-life threatening injury.

The identity of the individual shot and the circumstances of the incident were not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police at 732-988-8000.

em>Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5