Shots fired by police in Plainsboro, NJ neighborhood

PLAINSBORO — Police were involved in a shooting in a Middlesex County residential neighborhood late Wednesday morning.

Shots were fired just before noon on Ravens Crest Drive at the Princeton Meadows Apartment Complex in Plainsboro, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, which referred additional questions to the state Attorney General's Office.

Video from the scene shows a parked Plainsboro police vehicle with clothing and blood scattered in front of the driver's side door. A number of yellow evidence markers were placed on the street.

Witness: Instructions ignored, shots fired

A witness told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that he heard officers shout instructions to "put the gun down" before gunfire erupted.

A nearby resident told CBS New York that the incident might have started with an eviction notice being served.

Police-involved shootings in New Jersey are investigated by the Attorney General's Office, which on Thursday afternoon did not immediately respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

