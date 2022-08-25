Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night.

Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a man reported shots fired. Responding police heard gunfire coming from a wooded area separated from the highway by the canal.

Officers saw a man run into a nearby house where spent shell casings were also found.

Map showing Canal foot bridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township Map showing Canal foot bridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township (Google Maps) loading...

A 16-hour standoff developed that lasted into the evening when a search warrant was executed and John Kachmar, 22, of Lawrence Township was arrested.

Kachmar was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and Kachmar is expected to face additional charges.

MidJersey.news was first to report on the incident.

Police vehicle along the Delaware Route 1 in Lawrence Township Police vehicle along the Delaware Route 1 in Lawrence Township (Dennis Symons, MidJersey.news) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 5th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks.