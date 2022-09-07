Cops: Shooting at 7-Eleven in Matawan, Old Bridge area leaves 1 hurt

Authorities have asked for the public’s help after a shooting in the Matawan section of Old Bridge left one person wounded.

A 911 call on Tuesday around 8:34 p.m., reported the incident in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Old Bridge police responded to the scene, and officers found one male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The convenience store is near a busy intersection of Morristown Road, Matawan Road and Cliffwood Avenue, just a few minutes from the Garden State Parkway where Middlesex and Monmouth counties meet.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area has been asked to call Detective William Dugan of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 or Detective Christopher Pennisi of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4060.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

