Shooting near Brick Memorial related to earlier drive-by, cops say

BRICK — Investigators say that they have made a connection between Tuesday's shooting near Brick Memorial High School and a drive-by shooting late on Saturday night.

No arrests have been made.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire about a quarter mile from Brick Memorial High School on Tuesday afternoon, prompting lockdown when the teen showed up at the school bleeding from the shoulder with a gunshot wound, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The boy was hospitalized for what police called a graze wound and released from Ocean Medical Center on Tuesday night.

The prosecutor also said that the injured student was let into the school by another student and was alone.

"There were no suspects with or near the victim at the time," Billhimer said.

"We have no reason to believe this incident is anything more than an isolated situation developed between a small group of individuals. As suspected, we now know that yesterday’s shooting was is related to Saturday’s shooting."

The prosecutor did not answer a question about whether or not the shootings were gang related.

Mayor John Ducey told an Asbury Park Press reporter that the Brick Police Selective Enforcement Team, which deals with gangs, was "active" and officers will be added to the team.

Brick police said that Jaquill Johnson, 18, was was shot in the right leg in what Brick police called a drive-by shooting at 187 Briar Mills Drive in the Briar Mills development, which is located across the street from Brick Memorial High School. Police said that multiple shots were fired but did not say details the circumstances of the shooting.

Billhimer established a timeline for some of the events on Tuesday.

A shelter in place status was put into effect when the school learned about the shooting incident

Upon learning of a gunshot victim, BMHS went into Code Red status, which involves students staying inside whatever classrooms they are in at that time, the doors get locked and the lights go off.

The school doors remained locked until 3 p.m., as many students and staff remained for after school activities. Students wanting to enter the building had to be buzzed in by staff.

