64 Oakland Street, Trenton

‍♂️ Trenton man critically injured after being dragged by car in hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

‍♂️ Victim was riding a scooter when he fell under the car and was run over and dragged.

‍♂️ Police are asking for tips to help identify the fleeing driver.

TRENTON — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who critically injured a man on a scooter, after dragging him under the car, then taking off.

On Sunday, Sept. 28, at approximately 4:15 a.m., Trenton police officers responded to a crash in front of 64 Oakland Street, according to Police Captain Lisette Rios.

They found a 32-year-old resident bleeding from his ears. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Scooter rider dragged after collision on Oakland Street

Investigators found that the unidentified man was riding a scooter on Oakland Street toward Mellon Street. At the same time, a car was traveling on Oakland Street toward Prospect Street.

Governor candidates Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli at first debate

🏛️ NJ’s top governor candidates are both multi-millionaires, financial disclosures show

📄 Ciattarelli releases tax returns, but limits public access

💼 Sherrill’s net worth tied to husband’s investments, challenging GOP attacks over her personal stock gains

Both main candidates vying to be New Jersey’s next governor are multi-millionaires.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli shared his tax returns with reporters on Sept. 19.

He has made almost $14.9 million in income since 2012, according to his campaign. His largest year was in 2017 when Ciattarelli sold his Galen medical publishing company for about $7.1 million.

The three-time state assemblyman and 63-year-old retired businessman has paid nearly $4 million in federal income tax, state income tax, and local property tax in that span, according to the New Jersey Monitor.

The joint returns were filed with his now ex-wife, as the couple’s divorce was finalized this year.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill, 53, has a net worth of about $9.4 million, almost entirely based on her husband’s earnings, according to a financial disclosure report in August, New Jersey Globe reported.

⬛ Sherrill still dogged by Navy cheating scandal

FILE - Democrat Mikie Sherrill responds to questions during the first general election gubernatorial debate with Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli, Sept. 21, 2025, in Lawrenceville, N.J.

❎ Dem candidate for governor remains embroiled in a cheating scandal at the U.S. Naval Academy

❎ Mikie Sherril admits she was punished, but denied she cheated

❎ NJ congressman demand full disclosure

Democratic candidate for governor Mikie Sherrill continues to be embroiled in a decades old scandal that rocked the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis.

Sherrill had been running a campaign that had her out in front of critical affordability issues that many believe would be the deciding factor in race for New Jersey's next governor.

For days the Sherrill campaign has been rocked by questions regarding her role in a cheating scandal that kept her from walking with her graduating class in 1994. Sherril did graduate, and went on to have a distinguished career as a helicopter pilot.

She released a new political ad last weekend that sought to bolster her service record, but she continues to face questions about the scandal.

Changes in her story

When confronted with questions from reporters last week, Sherrill admitted she was punished in 1994, but not for cheating.

"I didn't turn in some of my classmates," Sherrill said, "so I didn't walk."

Sherril seemed to change her story on Friday when she was campaigning in Plainfield.

During that event, she offered this explanation, "There was a test at the school that was stolen. I did not realize it was stolen. I took the test."

Sherrill then explained that after the test was completed, she heard the rumors of it being stolen. She said she was punished because "I didn't come forward with that information."

The two explanations are similar, but not quite the same, and that is raising more questions.

Union County prosecutor suspended over Kirk post

💼 Union County assistant prosecutor accused of mocking Charlie Kirk's death in Facebook post

📱 Wave of fallout in NJ, with teachers, doctor facing scrutiny for social media reactions

🏥 NJ surgeon denies celebrating Kirk's assassination, after a nurse's accusations

A public prosecutor in Union County has been suspended over an inflammatory social media post following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Colleen Ruppert had a Facebook account in which she went as “Colly Ru,” New Jersey Globe reported.

“Charlie Kirk was shot. Hmmm… thoughts and prayers. Now, what’s for dinner,” Ruppert posted, the report said.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office, located in Elizabeth, said there was no comment on the personnel matter that was under investigation.

“The Union County Prosecutor’s Office is resolute in its mission to protect all citizens. We are dedicated to upholding the law for all citizens of Union County and will not tolerate any actions that threaten the peace and safety of our community,” a spokesperson said on Monday.

A NJ Transit train at the Hamilton train station

💲NJ Transit says two top union leaders were improperly paid $10K after calling out

💲Dispute comes months after bitter contract fight and strike by engineers

💲Agency blasts union for outdated vacation pick system and unauthorized absences

New Jersey Transit says two of its employees who are in top leadership positions with the engineers union owe the agency $10,000 after payroll records shows they were paid for working even after they called out.

NorthJersey.com reported that its review of payroll records from October 2024 to March 2025 showed several members of Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen's leadership called out but were paid "for lengthy stretches of time." The period of time reviewed is when NJ Transit and the union were in contract talks.

According to a letter by Deputy General Manager Patrick McGreal, BLET General Chairman Tom Haas and Vice Chairman Donald Melhorn submitted timecards for times they were meeting with the agency's senior leadership about their contract.

