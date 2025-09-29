‍♂️ Trenton man critically injured after being dragged by car in hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

‍♂️ Victim was riding a scooter when he fell under the car and was run over and dragged.

‍♂️ Police are asking for tips to help identify the fleeing driver.

TRENTON — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who critically injured a man on a scooter, after dragging him under the car, then taking off.

Hit-and-run horror leaves Trenton man critically injured

On Sunday, Sept. 28, at approximately 4:15 a.m., Trenton police officers responded to a crash in front of 64 Oakland Street, according to Police Captain Lisette Rios.

ALSO READ: NJ fentanyl education bill is stalled despite bipartisan support

They found a 32-year-old resident bleeding from his ears. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Scooter rider dragged after collision on Oakland Street

Investigators found that the unidentified man was riding a scooter on Oakland Street toward Mellon Street. At the same time, a car was traveling on Oakland Street toward Prospect Street.

The scooter driver tried to avoid a head-on collision, but fell under the vehicle. The car drove over the man, dragging him underneath the vehicle for a short distance, then continued on Oakland Street, toward Prospect Street, and out of sight, Rios said.

Victim suffers multiple fractures, police seek driver

The victim is currently in stable but critical condition, intubated with multiple spine, rib, and femur fractures. He also has a collapsed lung.

The investigation is still active. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom