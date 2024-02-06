Shark attacks on the rise — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

BERNARDS — Some homeowners who were suing to stop a longtime youth baseball club from its current operations are throwing in the towel.

The group of eight sets of homeowners had filed suit against Ridge Baseball Club and Bernards Township on Jan. 26.

On Monday, the plaintiffs filed a notice of dismissal with the Superior Court in Somerville, according to RBC President Kevin Larner.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Bergen) — Authorities say they've figured out what led a township resident to report that a young child was placed into a trunk over the weekend.

There was nothing criminal about the initially suspicious incident that occurred in Washington Township on Saturday, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

A group that monitors shark attacks around the world says the number of attacks have risen beyond the five year average.

Thier numbers inlcude an attack at the Jersey shore that injured a 15-year old girl in 2023.

14 people died from shark attacks last year.

CAMDEN — A memorial that's been in the same spot for decades will soon be dragged out of New Jersey.

But the Battleship New Jersey won't be gone for good.

The decommissioned warship is just long overdue for some key repairs.

NJ casinos have no duty to stop compulsive gamblers, judge rules

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City's casinos have no legal obligation to stop compulsive gamblers from betting, a judge ruled, dismissing a lawsuit from a self-described problem gambler who accused the Borgata and its parent company, MGM Resorts International, of plying him with offers to gamble despite knowing about his addiction.

