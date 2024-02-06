⭕ The number of fatal shark attacks doubled in 2023

⭕ Most of the attacks occurred in the U.S.

⭕ New Jersey had it's first shark attack since 2013

Shark attacks are rising worldwide and a leading researcher calls the number of fatal attacks "unnerving."

Data compiled by the University of Florida included a shark attack off the Jersey Shore in 2023.

The figures shown in the International Shark Attack File were made public on Monday. While they showed the risk of being attacked by a shark remain relatively low, the number of incidents worldwide exceeded five-year averages and fatal attacks doubled.

Sydney Beach Closed After Shark Attack Getty Images loading...

Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History's shark research program, said in a statement, "This is within the range of the normal number of bites, though the fatalities are a bit unnerving this year."

There were 91 shark bites recorded in 2023 which led to 14 deaths.

In the U.S., there were 36 bites recorded. Two were fatal. Attacks in the U.S. accounted for 52% of incidents worldwide.

Florida accounted for nearly half of the attacks in the U.S., but the deaths occurred in Hawaii and California.

One attack recorded in New Jersey

In 2023, New Jersey recorded it's first shark attack in nearly a decade.

A 15-year-old girl narrowly escaped a shark's jaws while surfing at the Jersey Shore over the weekend.

The terrifying attack happened in Stone Harbor on a Sunday afternoon in May.

After falling off her surfboard, the girl was treading water when a shark came from below and chomped down on her foot. She was dragged beneath the water.

(DigtialStorm/Google Maps) Stone Harbor 110th Street beach.(DigtialStorm/Google Maps) loading...

She managed to twist her foot out of the shark's jaws, climb back on her surf board and make it to shore.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with water activities in areas where marine life thrives. According to the International Shark Attack File Beach Injuries and Fatalities Report, the odds of a shark attack in the United States are 1 in 11.5 million. However low the risk, The Borough encourages all visitors to remain vigilant," the borough said in a statement.

The type of shark involved in this attack was never identified

Attacks while surfing most common

Shark experts say the majority of shark bites are "test bites" that happen when a shark mistakes a human for another type of prey, like a seal.

After the one bite, sharks will generally let go and swim away. However, such a test bite can still be fatal depending on where the bite occurs.

Shark attack People surround and attend to a man that was bit by a shark in Ocracoke Island, N.C., Wednesday, July 1, 2015. (Laura I. Hefty via AP) loading...

The new report shows surfers were most frequently the victim of a shark attack, followed by swimmers, snorkelers and free divers.

Other than the U.S., Australia had the most shark attacks in 2023.

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer 10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit... Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom