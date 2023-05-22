Teen girl needs stitches after shark attack at NJ beach

🦈 A girl surfing at the Jersey Shore was attacked by a shark

🦈 She managed to get out of the water

🦈 The chances of being bitten by a shark in the U.S. are 1 in 11.5 million

A 15-year-old girl narrowly escaped a shark's jaws while surfing at the Jersey Shore over the weekend.

The terrifying attack happened in Stone Harbor on Sunday afternoon, according to borough officials.

A local fire company said that crews responded to the beach at 110th Street around 3:30 p.m. and found the victim had already gotten out of the water. First responders treated her at the beach before sending her to Cape Regional Medical Center.

The girl from Pennsylvania suffered cuts to her left foot and calf. She needed six stitches to address her injuries but should survive, officials said.

The section of the beach where the girl was surfing was a designated surfing area, according to signs posted at the beach entrance and the borough website.

Mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour said in a statement that local authorities are assessing the situation and will provide updates as necessary. No restrictions on beach activities have been implemented.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with water activities in areas where marine life thrives. According to the International Shark Attack File Beach Injuries and Fatalities Report, the odds of a shark attack in the United States are 1 in 11.5 million. However low the risk, The Borough encourages all visitors to remain vigilant," the borough said in a statement.

The girl's injuries were consistent with that of a shark, borough officials said, citing the New Jersey State South Regional Medical Examiner's Office. Police are working with local marine experts to determine exactly what kind of shark inflicted the bite.

Below are some of the sharks most commonly seen swimming off the New Jersey coast.

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast

