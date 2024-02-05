Good news for NJ youth baseball club sued by wealthy neighbors

BERNARDS — Some homeowners who were suing to stop a longtime youth baseball club from its current operations are throwing in the towel.

The group of eight sets of homeowners had filed suit against Ridge Baseball Club and Bernards Township on Jan. 26.

On Monday, the plaintiffs filed a notice of dismissal with the Superior Court in Somerville, according to RBC President Kevin Larner.

“Ridge Baseball Club is thrilled that the plaintiffs have decided to dismiss the lawsuit,” Larner said in a written statement sent to New Jersey 101.5. "We cannot express enough thanks to all the community members who reached out and voiced their overwhelming support for RBC over the past week. We also want to thank our local elected officials. It was truly humbling. We are all blessed to live in a community as supportive as Basking Ridge."

“It is now time to put this entire unfortunate incident behind us and focus on what is important, the kids. The RBC Board and all the volunteers who support RBC are happy that we can now turn 100% of our attention to our true mission: providing the best baseball program possible to the boys and girls of Basking Ridge.”

An attorney for the homeowners who had initially sued noted the addition of a fall season, involving games that required the use of the field lights in the evening and night, was among the biggest issues.

