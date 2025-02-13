Seal pup vs. shark: Dramatic NJ beach rescue captivates the Jersey Shore

🌊 An injured seal pup was found on a NJ beach

LONGPORT— A seal found badly injured on a Jersey Shore beach may have been the victim of a shark attack.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, which is caring for the male grey seal pup, the animal was brought to them late Monday afternoon after someone reported it lying on a beach in Longport, Absecon Island.

When officials from the stranding center arrived, they found the very thin seal (37.8 pounds), suffering from slashes arranged in a round pattern on its abdomen. The area of the wounds were about the size of a dinner plate. It also had several small puncture wounds on the left side of his mouth.

The pup was taken to MMSC, where a veterinarian determined the wounds were most likely the results of a shark attack.

The team cleaned the wounds, applied oral and topical medications to prevent infection, gave the little guy pain meds to keep it comfortable, and administered supportive care and nutritional support via a feeding tube containing a mix of formula and electrolytes.

Just after a few days of proper care and some TLC, the pup is already showing interest in his food and is starting to eat on his own, the MMSC said.

The animal is the third seal pup admitted to MMSC this week. The center is currently caring for five seals at their hospital (four grey seals and one harbor seal).

If anyone would like to donate to help MMSC continue caring for sick and injured marine animals, please do so here.

The MMSC would like to remind people that if you see a seal lying on a beach in New Jersey, it could be just resting or catching some rays. Stay 150 feet away. If the seal appears to be sick, injured, or dead, please call MMSC at 609-266-0538.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, a report from the International Shark Attack File revealed that shark attacks on humans decreased in the U.S. overall in 2024.

At the Jersey Shore, there were zero shark attacks on humans. A surfer was bit by a shark in 2023, making it the first attack of its kind in 10 years.

