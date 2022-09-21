Sex ed in NJ schools: Fact from fiction — Live 7 p.m. Thursday
In response to significant changes in the health education curriculum now mandated at all grade levels in New Jersey’s public schools, New Jersey 101.5 will present “Sex Ed in Schools – Separating Fact From Fiction.”
The latest town hall special will broadcast at 7 p.m. and will be carried live on Facebook Live and on nj1015.com.
“There has been a significant amount of misinformation spread about what will be taught at each grade level,” program host Eric Scott said. “We want to empower parents with the facts they need to make informed decisions.”
Scott will lead a diverse panel of educators, community activists, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and child behavioral experts.
The program will examine what is being taught in New Jersey schools, how parents can access specific lesson plans, and how to talk about sensitive issues to their children.
The program’s on-air panel will feature advocates for parents and students as well as educators and community representatives.
Scott and his guests will also answer live, call-in questions from listeners throughout the hour.