Search continues for Monmouth woman 2 weeks after fire

INTERLAKEN — The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office would not disclose if searches of a section of Deal Lake on Wednesday afternoon were related to the disappearance of a woman who has been missing since her rental home went up in flames on Sept. 12.

Since the five-bedroom Wickapecko Drive mansion was destroyed, there hasn’t been a trace of the 65-year-old Jacquelin Terrulli except for her Jeep and family jewelry that police said were found in North Jersey in possession of Robert Teschner, an ex-con and possible heroin addict whose criminal history includes multiple arrests and convictions for robbery, assault, rape and child abuse.

Teschner, 49, has been charged with illegal possession of shotguns and theft. But he has not been charged in connection with the fire or Terrulli’s disappearance.

Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor office, would not comment about the Wednesday search along Bridlemere Avenue in Interlaken, as reported by the Asbury Park Press, but said the investigation is still "active and ongoing."

A boat returned to Deal Lake on Thursday but Swendeman said it was a routine monthly training exercise by the Sheriff's Office Dive Team with assistance from the Prosecutor's Office.

Residents told the Press that eight people, many carrying weapons, were looking through brush and the edge of the water and walking along NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line tracks on Wednesday.

Teschner was ordered to remain behind bars during his detention hearing on Monday and was admonished multiple times for outbursts he made in court.

Monmouth County prosecutors sought Teschner's detention, citing his extensive criminal record. But Teschner's public defender said his client maintains his innocence.

In addition to Jacquelin Terrulli and Teschner, Terrulli’s mother, aunt and uncle also were staying at the home. The family was on a trip to Atlantic City when the house burned down.

Jacquelin Terruli, 65, who has been missing since a Sept. 12, 2019, fire at her Ocean Township home. (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office/Wanamassa Fire Co.)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5