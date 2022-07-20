SEA ISLE CITY — A father and his two sons from Pennsylvania assaulted police as they responded to a domestic violence call Monday night.

Sea Isle City police Capt. Anthony J. Garreffi Jr said officers responded to the rental property on Central Avenue just before 9 p.m. Police were initially locked out but continued to hear cries for help.

The officers forced their way in and were immediately assaulted by three family members, according to Garreffi.

One officer ended up with a broken lower-leg bone while the other officers received minor injuries. They were treated and released from Cape Regional Medical Center.

Robert G. Watmuff Sr., 65, Colin R. Watmuff, 23, both of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and Robert G. Watmuff Jr. 42, of Malvern, Pennsylvania, were charged with multiple counts of third-degree aggravated assault on police.

Watmuff Sr. faces additional charges of second-degree domestic violence strangulation, conspiracy, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault.

Watmuff Jr. was also charged with obstruction and domestic violence aggravated assault.

Garreffi did not disclose the exact relationship between the three men or provide details about the domestic call. He said an investigation is ongoing and charges could be added.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

