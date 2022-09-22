Scotch Plains, NJ man convicted for sexual assault of young girl
A Scotch Plains man has been convicted on numerous charges related to the sexual assault of a teenage girl.
Jeff Banatte, 37, was convicted on Tuesday and and his sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 22, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.
Banatte could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for multiple sexual assaults of a victim who was between the ages of 13 and 15.
"We hope this conviction can bring some small measure of comfort to the victim and her family," said Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
Banatte was convicted on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
