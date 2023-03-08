Scotch Plains 12-year-old comes home months after getting shot at PA party

🔴 Union County girl is home after 3-month hospital stay from stray bullet shooting

🔴 Scotch Plains gives recovering 12-year-old Maddison Oakes a warm welcome home

🔴 The 6th grader begins outpatient physical therapy, while a PA man faces charges

SCOTCH PLAINS — A Union County girl is home, three months after being shot by a stray bullet while celebrating a relative’s birthday in Pennsylvania.

Maddison Oakes, a 12-year-old student at Malcolm E. Nettingham Middle School, returned home on Thursday from Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, where she had been transferred from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Scotch Plains girl returns home after November stray bullet shooting (courtesy Lauren Lockwood/Kenny Oakes) Scotch Plains girl returns home after November stray bullet shooting (courtesy Lauren Lockwood/Kenny Oakes) loading...

The evening of Nov. 26, Maddison was at a family party in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs residential complex in Exeter, Pennsylvania, when she was hit by a stray bullet.

She entered CHOP for her first critical medical evaluation as the clock struck midnight, marking her own birthday, according to her family.

Scotch Plains girl returns home after November stray bullet shooting (courtesy Lauren Lockwood/Kenny Oakes) Scotch Plains girl returns home after November stray bullet shooting (courtesy Lauren Lockwood/Kenny Oakes) loading...

Scotch Plains gives recovering girl a warm welcome home

Kenny Oakes, Maddison’s father, said that his daughter has remained positive throughout her harrowing ordeal and has already made big advances during her inpatient rehabilitation time in New Brunswick.

Oakes, whose fiancée works for the parent company of New Jersey 101.5, says that Maddison has regained some movement in her legs, feet and toes — but does not yet have muscle back to support herself.

The middle schooler has returned to classes, first on a half-day schedule to adjust to her mobility challenges, while also starting an outpatient schedule with the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation.

He says Maddison was blown away by the show of love and support — which included officers from two municipal police forces, a firetruck and firefighters and lots of friends and neighbors waiting as she was driven home.

Map showing distance between Scotch Plains, NJ and Exeter, PA Map showing distance between Scotch Plains, NJ and Exeter, PA (Google Maps) loading...

Philadelphia man facing charges for stray bullet shooting

Charmos N. Smith, of Philadelphia, has been charged with aggravated assault after police said he fired the bullet that went through a wall and struck the sixth grader in the back.

Smith, 22, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia, as reported by WFMZ-TV, days after the accidental shooting.

Prosecutors have said he was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the development when it discharged.

According to an affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's restroom while the then-11-year-old was in the women's restroom.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault, as well as reckless endangerment and firearms offenses.

He was being detained in Berks County Jail, after being unable to post $100,000 bail, according to the same report.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.