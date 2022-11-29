NJ girl shot by stray bullet while in restroom

A New Jersey girl was accidentally shot in the back while in the bathroom during a birthday party in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

According to the affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's room while the 11-year-old was in the women's room in the recreation center of the Laurel Springs apartment complex in Exeter, PA.

An investigation determined the shot was fired through the wall between the bathrooms, entered and exited the girl and was later found in another wall, the affidavit states.

The girl, whose identity was not released, was taken to Reading Hospital where a gunshot wound was found in her back. Due to the nature of her injuries, she was flown to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and was still hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the affidavit.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that the girl and her family are from Scotch Plains.

A woman at the party told police her brother let two friends into the party so they could get something to eat. After hearing a loud noise from the basement where the bathrooms are located the woman said she saw the two men come back upstairs and leave. Around the same time, she heard yelling and learned the girl had been shot, according to the affidavit.

The woman's daughter was in the bathroom at the same time but was not injured.

Map showing distance between Scotch Plains, NJ and Exeter, PA Map showing distance between Scotch Plains, NJ and Exeter, PA (Google Maps) loading...

Warrant issued for shooter's arrest

Her brother told police that one of his friends, Charmos Nahum Smith, 22, of Philadelphia, fired the shot. Smith and the friend were believed to be headed to Philadelphia, her brother told police.

A warrant was issued for Smith's arrest on an aggravated assault charge. He is currently on probation in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and is considered a fugitive from justice on a drug charge.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams told WFMZ-TV that Smith was showing off his gun to a friend when it accidentally went off.

Adams asked anyone with information about the shooting to call his office at 610-478-6000.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The best part of New Jersey is out of the way

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022