Schools close as NJ deals with flooding — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ Major flooding, power outages: NJ socked by major storm

Flooded out car in Ridgewood after 12/18/23 rain (Boyd A. Loving)
loading...

The worst of the storm may be over, but flooding concerns remain.

NJ saw over four inches of rain and top wind gusts over 70-miles per hour.

 NJ schools close, delay openings for major rain — Wednesday

Canva
loading...

Flooded roads and power outages from Tuesday's rain are causing the delayed start and closure of some schools on Wednesday.

⬛ Lower medical debt, affordable housing among Gov. Murphy's plans

FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his budget address at the Statehouse, Feb. 28, 2023, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
loading...

TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a series of new measures he wants the newly expanded Democrat-led Legislature to adopt, including allowing 16-year-olds to vote in school board elections, reducing medical debt, expanding affordable housing and launching an artificial intelligence “moonshot."

⬛ NJ researchers: Disturbing amount of particles in bottled water

Canva
loading...

If you've been thinking about ditching bottled water, new research out of Rutgers University may convince you once and for all to make the move.

The amount of minuscule plastic fragments in bottled water may be up to 100 times greater than previously thought, researchers suggest in a study published on Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

⬛ An epic fail: the last Sears store to close in New Jersey

AP
loading...

It is the final end of an era in New Jersey as the last remaining Sears store makes preparations to close in the Spring.

Signs have been posted at the Sears store at Newport Centre in Jersey City promoting a "store closing sale." The Jersey Journal reports the store will close its doors for good in the Spring.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most

With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

WOW! Never before seen final moments of NJ's old Dover Mall Staples

It was over 12 years ago on December 29, 2011, when the identity of the old Dover Mall Staples was officially gone forever. Here's a look at that final minute before the giant red sign came crashing down.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Dennis Malloy's classic NJ pizza tour

Below are the pizzerias in New Jersey that our listeners said should be stops on a classic New Jersey pizza tour. Which ones are we missing?

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Filed Under: New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott
Categories: Featured Videos, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM