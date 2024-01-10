Schools close as NJ deals with flooding — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:
⬛ Major flooding, power outages: NJ socked by major storm
The worst of the storm may be over, but flooding concerns remain.
NJ saw over four inches of rain and top wind gusts over 70-miles per hour.
⬛ NJ schools close, delay openings for major rain — Wednesday
Flooded roads and power outages from Tuesday's rain are causing the delayed start and closure of some schools on Wednesday.
⬛ Lower medical debt, affordable housing among Gov. Murphy's plans
TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a series of new measures he wants the newly expanded Democrat-led Legislature to adopt, including allowing 16-year-olds to vote in school board elections, reducing medical debt, expanding affordable housing and launching an artificial intelligence “moonshot."
⬛ NJ researchers: Disturbing amount of particles in bottled water
If you've been thinking about ditching bottled water, new research out of Rutgers University may convince you once and for all to make the move.
The amount of minuscule plastic fragments in bottled water may be up to 100 times greater than previously thought, researchers suggest in a study published on Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
⬛ An epic fail: the last Sears store to close in New Jersey
It is the final end of an era in New Jersey as the last remaining Sears store makes preparations to close in the Spring.
Signs have been posted at the Sears store at Newport Centre in Jersey City promoting a "store closing sale." The Jersey Journal reports the store will close its doors for good in the Spring.
