Schools close as NJ deals with flooding — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

Flooded out car in Ridgewood after 12/18/23 rain Flooded out car in Ridgewood after 12/18/23 rain (Boyd A. Loving) loading...

The worst of the storm may be over, but flooding concerns remain.

NJ saw over four inches of rain and top wind gusts over 70-miles per hour.

School Closed Canva loading...

Flooded roads and power outages from Tuesday's rain are causing the delayed start and closure of some schools on Wednesday.

FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his budget address at the Statehouse, Feb. 28, 2023, in Trenton, N.J. Murphy spent nearly $1,000 on concessions at MetLife Stadium while attending Taylor Swift’s 2018 Reputation tour. Now, he’s asking the Democratic State Committee to reimburse those expenses along with nearly $12,000 in purchases he made at MetLife using his taxpayer-funded expense account. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his budget address at the Statehouse, Feb. 28, 2023, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) loading...

TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a series of new measures he wants the newly expanded Democrat-led Legislature to adopt, including allowing 16-year-olds to vote in school board elections, reducing medical debt, expanding affordable housing and launching an artificial intelligence “moonshot."

Canva Canva loading...

If you've been thinking about ditching bottled water, new research out of Rutgers University may convince you once and for all to make the move.

The amount of minuscule plastic fragments in bottled water may be up to 100 times greater than previously thought, researchers suggest in a study published on Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

EARNS SEARS AP loading...

It is the final end of an era in New Jersey as the last remaining Sears store makes preparations to close in the Spring.

Signs have been posted at the Sears store at Newport Centre in Jersey City promoting a "store closing sale." The Jersey Journal reports the store will close its doors for good in the Spring.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

WOW! Never before seen final moments of NJ's old Dover Mall Staples It was over 12 years ago on December 29, 2011, when the identity of the old Dover Mall Staples was officially gone forever. Here's a look at that final minute before the giant red sign came crashing down. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.