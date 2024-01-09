NJ schools close, delay openings for major rain — Wednesday, Jan. 10

NJ schools close, delay openings for major rain — Wednesday, Jan. 10

Rain in Ewing (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media)

Flooded roads and power outages from Tuesday's rain are causing the delayed start and closure of some schools on Wednesday.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the heaviest of the rain will be over by sunrise on Wednesday.

Winds will still be gusting to 40 p.m., which could also lead to power outages.

Areas of flash flooding will slowly subside but the river flooding will only get worse on Wednesday as water in rivers at or near flood levels moves downstream.

Along the Shore, oceanfront high tide will be around 6 a.m., with back bays cresting up to three hours later. Widespread minor category flooding is expected for at least that early high tide cycle.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

Latest Reports

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Dan Zarrow's Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2023

Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall

It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment in 2024. Here's what it looked like on that day.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM