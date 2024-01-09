NJ schools close, delay openings for major rain — Wednesday, Jan. 10

Flooded roads and power outages from Tuesday's rain are causing the delayed start and closure of some schools on Wednesday.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the heaviest of the rain will be over by sunrise on Wednesday.

Winds will still be gusting to 40 p.m., which could also lead to power outages.

Areas of flash flooding will slowly subside but the river flooding will only get worse on Wednesday as water in rivers at or near flood levels moves downstream.

Along the Shore, oceanfront high tide will be around 6 a.m., with back bays cresting up to three hours later. Widespread minor category flooding is expected for at least that early high tide cycle.

