Rutgers student sexually assaulted while asleep in dorm, cops say

PISCATAWAY — A Rutgers University freshman woke up to find a stranger in the student's bed inside a dorm room Sunday morning.

The suspect was able to enter the unsecured dorm room and made "unwanted sexual contact" with the individual, who was asleep, around 7:40 a.m. at the Quad 2 dorm on the Rutgers Livingston campus, according to an email alert sent by Rutgers University Police. When the resident awoke, the man left the room and fled the area on foot, police said.

The resident was not physically hurt during the encounter, according to police.

The man was described by police as a 20-year-old Hispanic or Indian male standing approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a thin build, black hair, and wearing glasses, a pink shirt, and blue jeans.

No arrests had been made as of early Monday morning, according to a university spokesman.

Quad 2 is a five-floor residence hall built in 1968 that houses 500 first-year students, according to the Rutgers website.

Rutgers Police took the occasion of the incident to remind residents to reduce their chances of being crime victims by securing points of entry to buildings and all work spaces when not in use, remaining alert and aware of people and circumstances around them, and not propping open exterior doors.

Rutgers Police asked anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them at 848-932-8025.

