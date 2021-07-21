NJ cops release sketch of road-rage gunman in Route 78 shooting

BEDMINSTER — State Police released a sketch of a gunman they believe fired at a Toyota Camry on Route 78 the evening of July 7.

A driver reported to State Police that she was shot at while driving her Toyota Camry on westbound Route 78 near Route 287 around 8:25 p.m.

She said the gunfire came from a large black SUV with Pennsylvania plates, which police said continued driving west.

Police said the shots were fired following a road rage incident. State Police on Wednesday said the circumstances remained under investigation.

Bullet holes from shots fired on Route 78 in Bedminster (Haylee Drake)

The victim's sister she is doing well and trying to get back to normal. The sister posted pictures of the bullet holes, which she said were the result of three gunshots.

Investigators are also asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam video footage to contact the Perryville Station Detective Bureau at 908-730-7042.

In June, State Police reported two shootings on Routes 55 and 295. Two shots were fired at a white SUV in the southbound lanes Route 55 in Vineland around 1 a.m. after a road rage incident.

In a separate incident several hours later, a man told State Police he was shot in the hand when while driving on Route 295 in Camden County. Investigations into both incidents are still open, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele.

Sketch of suspect who shot at another vehicle on Route 78 (NJ State Police)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

