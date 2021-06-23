Road-rage gunman shoots pick-up truck twice on NJ highway, cops say

VINELAND — State Police are looking for whoever shot a pick-up truck on Route 55 following a road rage incident early Sunday morning.

The driver told State Police the shots were fired from a white SUV just before 1 a.m. as both vehicles traveled in the southbound lanes.

Police said the shooting happened after a road rage incident that started several miles earlier.

The Ford F-150 pickup was struck twice around Exit 35 in Vineland for Garden Road.

The SUV, which had a man behind the wheel and a woman passenger, continued traveling southbound, according to police.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call their Port Norris station at 856-785-0036.

The incident is the second reported shooting on a New Jersey highway Sunday. Someone in a dark sedan fired multiple shots at a Chevrolet Tahoe on Route 295 northbound in Camden County early Sunday afternoon. One of the shots landed in the driver's hand.

State Police on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about both incidents.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

NJ towns that actually cut property taxes in 2020 New Jersey property taxes went up by $158 for the average homeowner last year, making the average residential property tax bill $9,111. Here are the municipalities that saw their average tax bill decrease.

Full story: Average property taxes in NJ in 2020