Man shot in hand while driving on Route 295 in NJ

State Police are looking for whoever shot a man in the hand as he drove on Route 295 early Sunday afternoon.

The man said he was driving his Chevrolet Tahoe north between Exit 28 for the Black Horse Pike and Exit 29 for Route 30 for Route 30 in Camden County when multiple shots were fired at him from a dark sedan.

He was shot in his hand, according to State Police. The sedan continued driving north.

The man met with police at a hospital.

State Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Bellmawr Station at 856-933-0662

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

NJ's most and least COVID vaccinated towns, by county New Jersey reported just short of 4 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 statewide, heading into the last week of May. So how does that break down across all 21 counties?

And, how can some communities show a vaccination rate of more than 100%, according to state data? Reasons include people who have moved, those who are traveling and not residing at home where the census counted them, students who may select their school residence for vaccination data and people in long-term care (or other facility-based housing) among other reasons, as explained in a footnote on the state COVID dashboard.