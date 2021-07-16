Ross Colton brings the Stanley Cup home to Robbinsville, NJ

Ross Colton with the Stanley Cup at the West Town Center Lake Gazebo in Robbinsville (Robbinsville Township)

ROBBINSVILLE — Tampa Bay Lightning player Ross Colton introduced the Stanley Cup to his hometown on Friday.

The rookie's single goal in Game 5 on July 7 won Tampa Bay the NHL championship with a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadians. Following a NHL tradition started by the New Jersey Devils in 1995, Colton and every player on the winning team get to spend the day with the Cup.

Colton took the Cup to IceLand in neighboring Hamilton where he played youth hockey and was later a coach. He took it to Jo-Jo's Tavern & Restaurant also in Hamilton for lunch. He also stopped by his barber for a cut.

The Cup came back to Robbinsville for a meet and greet with Mayor Dave Fried and Councilman Ron Witt before nearly 400 people greeted him as he was presented a key to the township.

"He was very gracious and posed with fans for photos for over 90 minutes," township spokesman John Nalbone told New Jersey 101.5.

Colton is bringing the cup to the Jersey Shore on Friday night and the Hotel LBI.

