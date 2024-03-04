Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

The Old Bridge Hampton Inn (Google Maps) The Old Bridge Hampton Inn (Google Maps) loading...

OLD BRIDGE — Authorities are investigating an early morning police-involved shooting at a hotel in Middlesex County.

The shooting happened at the Hampton Inn on Spring Valley Road in Old Bridge sometime before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Police were called to a disturbance at the hotel.

Officers found a man stabbing a woman when they arrived, authorities said.

Blackwood Clementon Road near the Millbridge Apartments in Clementon (Google Maps) Blackwood Clementon Road near the Millbridge Apartments in Clementon (Google Maps) loading...

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Four men are accused of getting into a violent road rage brawl on a busy road in broad daylight this past week.

Police said that two vehicles were involved in a minor crash near the intersection of Blackwood Clementon Road and Emerson Drive in Gloucester Township around 2 p.m. Thursday. There were two men in each car.

Two men in one of the vehicles got out and confronted the other two. The group then started to fight in the middle of the road, Gloucester Township police said.

NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness loading...

Individuals who've gone rogue are a much bigger threat to your safety right now than foreign terror groups, according to the latest threat assessment from the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

Noting that ongoing problems overseas and the upcoming presidential election have the potential to put the public at an even greater risk this year, the threat assessment calls out homegrown violent extremists and white racially motivated extremists as the most prominent threats facing New Jersey in 2024.

(AP/Mariam Zuhaib/Seth Wenig) (AP/Mariam Zuhaib/Seth Wenig) loading...

A New Jersey businessman pleaded guilty Friday to trying to bribe U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, admitting that he gave the senator's wife a car to influence him and agreeing to a deal with prosecutors that calls for him to testify in the corruption case against the powerful Democrat.

Jose Uribe, of Clifton, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court to seven charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery from 2018 to 2023, honest services wire fraud, obstruction of justice and tax evasion.

Newark police vehicle (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Newark police vehicle (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) loading...

NEWARK — Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child at a home in the seat of Essex County.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Task Force within the Essex County Prosecutor's Office are handling the investigation, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

Newark police were called to a residence on the 100 block of South Orange Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Stephens said.

Top 20 towns in NJ with highest tax increases These 20 municipalities in 2023 had the highest one-year increase in their average property tax bills, according to a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Community Affairs data. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Best Irish bars in New Jersey, as picked by Big Joe Henry Gallery Credit: Big Joe Henry

Proposed school aid for NJ school districts in 2024-25 The state Department of Education announced proposed district-level school aid figures for the 2024-25 school year. They're listed below by county, ranked from the biggest increase from the current year to the biggest cuts (if any were made). Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.