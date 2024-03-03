Old Bridge, NJ police shoot man stabbing woman at hotel

🚔 Police shoot man at Middlesex County hotel

🚔 He's accused of stabbing a woman

🚔 Investigation is ongoing

OLD BRIDGE — Authorities are investigating an early morning police-involved shooting at a hotel in Middlesex County.

The shooting happened at the Hampton Inn on Spring Valley Road in Old Bridge sometime before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Police were called to a disturbance at the hotel.

Officers found a man stabbing a woman when they arrived, authorities said.

Old Bridge Township Police car (Old Bridge Township Police Department Facebook Page)

Police shot the man to stop the stabbing. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for his injuries.

It's unclear whether the man knew his victim.

Authorities have not released the identities of the man or woman. The extent of the woman's injuries is also unknown.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation, a spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said.

