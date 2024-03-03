Old Bridge, NJ police shoot man stabbing woman at hotel

Old Bridge, NJ police shoot man stabbing woman at hotel

The Old Bridge Hampton Inn (Google Maps)

🚔 Police shoot man at Middlesex County hotel

🚔 He's accused of stabbing a woman

🚔 Investigation is ongoing

OLD BRIDGE — Authorities are investigating an early morning police-involved shooting at a hotel in Middlesex County.

The shooting happened at the Hampton Inn on Spring Valley Road in Old Bridge sometime before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Police were called to a disturbance at the hotel.

Officers found a man stabbing a woman when they arrived, authorities said.

Old Bridge Township Police car (Old Bridge Township Police Department Facebook Page)
loading...

Police shot the man to stop the stabbing. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for his injuries.

It's unclear whether the man knew his victim.

Authorities have not released the identities of the man or woman. The extent of the woman's injuries is also unknown.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation, a spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 20 largest cities in New Jersey

These are the 20 largest municipalities in New Jersey. The municipalities on the list have changed over the years. We used U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-year estimates to compare the Top 20 in 2012 to 2022.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.

The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Filed Under: Middlesex County, Old Bridge
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM