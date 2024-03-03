Death of toddler at Newark, NJ home under investigation

🔴 Toddler found dead inside Newark home

NEWARK — Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child at a home in the seat of Essex County.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Task Force within the Essex County Prosecutor's Office are handling the investigation, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

Newark police were called to a residence on the 100 block of South Orange Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Stephens said.

They were responding to a report of a "baby in distress."

Officers found the toddler inside the home. The two-year-old was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

Authorities are conducting an autopsy on the child. Stephens did not disclose any more details surrounding the circumstances of the death or why the child was in distress.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO using their confidential tip line at 1-877-847-7432.

