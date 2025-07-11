Since 1984, a Philadelphia firefighter opened a small Italian ice stand to today in 2025 with franchises in over thirty states serving up Italian ice, custard, and “happiness”. They are self-proclaimed, “the largest Italian ice concept in the world.”

I am a fan of Rita’s because of not only the excellent products they put out, but also their commitment to local and national charities. They are very philanthropic.

Ritas Italian Ice, Italian Ice, Gelati Rita's Italian Ice/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations

New flavors that are nostalgic and refreshing

Rita’s announced a new twist on the nostalgic red, white, and blue ice pop that you got from the neighborhood Mr. Softee or Good Humor truck. Rita’s Rocket Pop Italian Ice has it all with flavors from cherry, lemon, and blue raspberry that explode into a purple goodness reminiscent of the old red, white, and blue pop that we all enjoyed years ago.

Rockets are popping

Rita’s also has a new Rocket Pop Ice called the Rocket Pop 5 Layer Gelati. This impressive creation is vanilla frozen custard layered with Rocket Pop Ice and topped with Firecracker glitter. The Firecracker glitter is available at Rita’s until July 27th while supplies last.

Rita's Italian Ice, Ice Blender Rita's Italian Ice/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations

Rita’s is also serving the Rocket Pop Ice Blender, a blended beverage featuring their popular Rocket Pop Ice and topped with Firecracker glitter.

Rita’s is summer! They are serving up great, refreshing treats that will cool you down and satisfy that sweet tooth. There are many choices, as their Italian Ice is made fresh daily, and they serve up over ninety selections. There is something for everybody at Rita’s. I hope you get the chance to get out and enjoy the coolness and tradition that Rita’s has maintained for over 40 years.

For more info on Rita’s head to their page at: http://www.ritasice.com/