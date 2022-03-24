CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Exciting things are happening at the Cape May County Zoo.

It has just announced the birth of an infant ring-tailed lemur. The yet unsexed (that becomes identifiable as they grow) infant came into the world on March 13 to first-time mom Felana and dad Darwin.

It is the first ring-tailed lemur to be born at the zoo in 10 years, said Dr. Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian at the Cape May County Zoo.

"Felana is taking very good care of her new baby and if you are lucky, you will be able to spot the infant hanging onto mom's chest or riding on her back," Ernst said.

Baby lemurs weigh about 3.52 ounces and are about 3.93 inches at birth. Lemurs usually have single births but twins are not uncommon.

Ring-tailed lemurs are an endangered species of primate that is only found on the island of Madagascar. They are in critical need of conservation because their natural range is being threatened.

There are only about 2,000 to 2,400 ring-tailed lemurs left in the wild. Ernst said Felana and Darwin's baby is one small but potentially significant contribution to the survival of this species in the wild.

The new baby can be seen in the Ring-tailed Lemur habitat out on the African Savanna Bridge at the zoo.

The Cape May County Parks and Zoo are open daily and are free to the public. Park hours are from 7 a.m. until dusk. Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

