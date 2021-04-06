‘Ride yourself silly’ with special coaster hours at Six Flags Great Adventure

New things are happening at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson. On select Thursday and Friday evenings this spring, there will be a special event called Coaster Power Hours that celebrates the park's 12 coasters.

"Six Flags is known for its roller coaster collection," said Kristin Fitzgerald, marketing and public relations manager.

For years, people have traveled the world just to come to New Jersey and ride the coasters at Great Adventure, she added. Guests have always asked for exclusive ride times on the coasters but that's never been possible during normal operations.

But with the pandemic, exclusive dates have been added to the Six Flags calendar for Coaster Power Hours so coaster enthusiasts can get their fill of the coasters. Fitzgerald said fans can ride the coasters as much as they want.

"It's a great opportunity to ride yourself silly," said Fitzgerald.

Just reserve a spot at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Attendance is limited so the coaster hours feel more exclusive and the lines won't be long.

If someone is a season ticket holder or a member, tickets for Coaster Power Hours only cost $4.99. Coming with a group? Tickets are $24.99. Individual tickets cost $29.99.

Coaster Power Hours will include music, specialty food, surprises for guests throughout the evening and free parking.

Coaster Power Hours rides include Kingda Ka, the world's tallest and second-fastest coaster; Nitro, El Toro, Bizarro, Batman, The Joker, Superman Ultimate Flight, The Dark Knight, Green Lantern, Runaway Mine Train, Harley Quinn Crazy Train and Skull Mountain.

"We're doing something really fun with our Skull Mountain, which is a family coaster that's an indoor in-the-dark-coaster. We're calling it the Skull Mountain Remix. We're putting in moving lights, music and we're making it like a dance club feel," said Fitzgerald. This will be special just for the Coaster Power Hours.

If someone doesn't like coasters, no worries. Fitzgerald said there will be arcade games, shopping and food.

Coaster Power Hours Schedule

Friday Evenings from 6 to 11 p.m.: April 16, 23, 30; May 7, 14, 21

Thursday Evenings from 4 to 9 p.m.: May 6, 13, 20, 27