Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Gregory Yetman (FBI Newark) Gregory Yetman (FBI Newark) loading...

HELMETTA — The hunt for a Middlesex County man wanted in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has entered day two and authorities are using specialized vehicles as part of the search.

Gregory Yetman took off running when officers tried to execute an arrest warrant on Main Street in Helmetta Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., Jamesburg police said.

Elizabeth F. Moore School in Upper Deerfield, Giovanni Impellizzeri Elizabeth F. Moore School in Upper Deerfield (UPSD), Giovanni Impellizzeri (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

UPPER DEERFIELD — More lurid details came out during an online detention hearing about what officials say that an elementary school janitor posted online and his reasons for contaminating food for children.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, of Vineland, a janitor at the Elizabeth F. Moore School in the Upper Deerfield Township school district, was ordered to remain in jail after prosecutors told a judge that Impellizzeri was sexually aroused at the thought of making children sick.

Canva Canva loading...

A program designed to help ensure that police interactions with the public don't get out of hand should have a presence in every New Jersey county by year's end.

Officials on Thursday announced that every law enforcement agency in Union County is now up and running with the ARRIVE Together program, including the police department at Kean University — the first college campus to join the effort.

NJ State Police station in Bellmawr (Google Maps) NJ State Police station in Bellmawr (Google Maps) loading...

BELLMAWR — The state Attorney General's Office is working to figure out what caused a man to die in a bathroom moments after being released from police custody.

The victim's body was found early Wednesday morning in the bathroom at the New Jersey State Police station in Bellmawr, according to the OAG. The restroom was connected to the lobby area and accessible to the public.

Jillian Ludwig, park in TN (Metro Nashville Police via X) Jillian Ludwig, park in TN (Metro Nashville Police via X) loading...

A college student from New Jersey who was shot in the head while she walked in a Nashville park has died.

Jillian Ludwig, 18, a freshman at Belmont University was walking on a track in Nashville's Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park Tuesday when she was struck by a stray bullet. She was in extremely critical condition at Vanderbilt Med Center, according to police.

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2023 A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Solve these picture puzzles Convert these pictures/Emoji into the correct responses. These pictures are NOT describing the answer — they're telling you which words and sounds to say. The answers are at the bottom. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.