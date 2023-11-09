Man found dead in bathroom at Bellmawr, NJ State Police station
🚨 A man was found dead in a bathroom at a police station
🚨 The victim had been arrested after a crash
🚨 The Attorney General's Office is investigating
BELLMAWR — The state Attorney General's Office is working to figure out what caused a man to die in a bathroom moments after being released from police custody.
The victim's body was found early Wednesday morning in the bathroom at the New Jersey State Police station in Bellmawr, according to the OAG. The restroom was connected to the lobby area and accessible to the public.
Authorities said police first encountered the man late Tuesday night after a crash.
NJSP officers responded to the accident involving the victim around 11 p.m.
The man was arrested at the scene, officials said. He was suspected of driving under the influence.
Troopers took the man to the police station in Bellmawr and processed him, then released him from custody.
Soon after, the victim had a "medical episode" while in the lobby bathroom, the OAG said. Police and emergency medical responders tried to perform life-saving measures to no avail.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Under state law, all deaths that occur during an encounter with law enforcement must be investigated by the OAG.
