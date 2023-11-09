Man found dead in bathroom at Bellmawr, NJ State Police station

🚨 A man was found dead in a bathroom at a police station

🚨 The victim had been arrested after a crash

🚨 The Attorney General's Office is investigating

BELLMAWR — The state Attorney General's Office is working to figure out what caused a man to die in a bathroom moments after being released from police custody.

The victim's body was found early Wednesday morning in the bathroom at the New Jersey State Police station in Bellmawr, according to the OAG. The restroom was connected to the lobby area and accessible to the public.

Authorities said police first encountered the man late Tuesday night after a crash.

NJSP officers responded to the accident involving the victim around 11 p.m.

The man was arrested at the scene, officials said. He was suspected of driving under the influence.

(NJ State Police) Union Hunterdon County drug and guns bust (NJ State Police) loading...

Troopers took the man to the police station in Bellmawr and processed him, then released him from custody.

Soon after, the victim had a "medical episode" while in the lobby bathroom, the OAG said. Police and emergency medical responders tried to perform life-saving measures to no avail.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Under state law, all deaths that occur during an encounter with law enforcement must be investigated by the OAG.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Competitive NJ school board races fall 2023 In time for November elections, 1,804 board of education candidates have been registered around New Jersey, for a total of 1,487 open seats.

These are not evenly spread — some boards have zero candidates for an available spot, while others have more than three candidates vying for each seat. The following competitive races are based on data from the New Jersey School Board Association. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker