Large FBI manhunt for NJ Capitol riot suspect enters second day

🔴 Search for a Middlesex County man has entered day two

🔴 Authorities have brought in helicopters and armored vehicles

🔴 The FBI is asking for help to find him

HELMETTA — The hunt for a Middlesex County man wanted in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has entered day two and authorities are using specialized vehicles as part of the search.

Gregory Yetman took off running when officers tried to execute an arrest warrant on Main Street in Helmetta Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., Jamesburg police said.

Since then, FBI agents and local law enforcement have been combing backyards and the woods throughout the small borough that is home to around 2,700 people, according to U.S. census data.

A staging area has been set up at Yetman's home on Main Street, FBI Newark spokeswoman Amy Thoreson said in a statement Thursday morning.

Gregory Yetman (via Facebook) Gregory Yetman (via Facebook) loading...

"We will be in the area staging until Yetman is arrested," Thoreson said.

Along with the officers on the ground, helicopters have been circling overhead and armored vehicles have also been brought in, News 12 New Jersey reported.

Yetman, who received an associate's degree at Middlesex College, served as a Military Police officer for 13 years through March 2022, according to his LinkedIn page. He was in the National Guard at the time of the Jan. 6 attack.

The FBI has not said what charges Yetman will face.

Gregory Yetman (via Facebook) Gregory Yetman (via Facebook) loading...

Anyone who may have information on Yetman's whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Newark office at (973) 792-3000.

Wanted for assault on a federal officer?

The FBI released a photo on Wednesday of a suspect identified as Yetman at the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. The same suspect is identified on the FBI's most wanted page as suspect 278 AFO, who appears to be using pepper spray.

A man identifed as Gregory Yetman at the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot (FBI Newark) A man identifed as Gregory Yetman at the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot (FBI Newark) loading...

But Yetman has been on the FBI's radar at least since January 2021, reported USA Today. Yetman said that he had been interviewed by the FBI at the time and that everything had been resolved.

He said that he had been at the riot but insisted that he never pepper-sprayed any officers, according to the report.

“Everything’s been resolved, everything’s good,” Yetman was quoted as saying.

