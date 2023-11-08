Manhunt underway in Helmetta, NJ for man wanted in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

🔴 Police and the FBI are searching for a man in Helmetta

🔴 He's wanted in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol

🔴 The FBI wants tips from the public

HELMETTA — The FBI and Jamesburg police are searching for a man who ran when authorities tried to arrest him Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police first alerted the public that a manhunt was underway in Helmetta through a Nixle alert around 9 a.m. Wednesday. They said law enforcement tried to execute an arrest warrant on Main Street but the suspect ran on foot into a wooded area.

The man has now been identified as Gregory Yetman, the FBI Newark office said in a statement provided by spokeswoman Amy Thoreson.

Gregory Yetman (FBI Newark) Gregory Yetman (FBI Newark) loading...

He is wanted in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Newark office at (973) 792-3000.

Gregory Yetman (via Facebook) Gregory Yetman (via Facebook) loading...

Who is Gregory Yetman?

Authorities have not said much about who Yetman is, including his age and where he lives.

Yetman was a Military Police officer for over 13 years and owned his own excavation company for over a decade, according to his LinkedIn page.

He got an associate's degree focused in criminal justice and political science from Middlesex College.

Gregory Yetman (via Facebook) Gregory Yetman (via Facebook) loading...

NJ residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Over 20 residents from New Jersey have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, the Associated Press reported in March.

A man identifed as Gregory Yetman at the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot (FBI Newark) A man identifed as Gregory Yetman at the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot (FBI Newark) loading...

In March, former Princeton University student Larry Fife Giberson of Manahawkin was arrested for joining other rioters in pushing against police officers guarding an entrance, according to court records. He was charged with several offenses including a felony count of civil disorder.

In June, a Middlesex County man was convicted of more than a dozen federal charges for repeated assaults on Capitol and Metro police during the attack. Christopher J. Quaglin of New Brunswick first attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in D.C. before moving on to the Capitol.

