Manhunt underway in Helmetta, NJ for man wanted in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
🔴 Police and the FBI are searching for a man in Helmetta
🔴 He's wanted in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol
🔴 The FBI wants tips from the public
HELMETTA — The FBI and Jamesburg police are searching for a man who ran when authorities tried to arrest him Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Police first alerted the public that a manhunt was underway in Helmetta through a Nixle alert around 9 a.m. Wednesday. They said law enforcement tried to execute an arrest warrant on Main Street but the suspect ran on foot into a wooded area.
The man has now been identified as Gregory Yetman, the FBI Newark office said in a statement provided by spokeswoman Amy Thoreson.
He is wanted in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Newark office at (973) 792-3000.
Who is Gregory Yetman?
Authorities have not said much about who Yetman is, including his age and where he lives.
Yetman was a Military Police officer for over 13 years and owned his own excavation company for over a decade, according to his LinkedIn page.
He got an associate's degree focused in criminal justice and political science from Middlesex College.
NJ residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Over 20 residents from New Jersey have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, the Associated Press reported in March.
In March, former Princeton University student Larry Fife Giberson of Manahawkin was arrested for joining other rioters in pushing against police officers guarding an entrance, according to court records. He was charged with several offenses including a felony count of civil disorder.
In June, a Middlesex County man was convicted of more than a dozen federal charges for repeated assaults on Capitol and Metro police during the attack. Christopher J. Quaglin of New Brunswick first attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in D.C. before moving on to the Capitol.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ arrests, sentences stemming from Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander
30 neighborhoods in NJ where richest families live
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: Groceries that dropped in price in the Northeast Last Month
Gallery Credit: Stacker