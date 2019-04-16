Revolutionary War era tavern turned home for sale in North Jersey

This one started its life as a tavern in Succasunna and is believed to be the oldest building in the village. It is simply known as The Tavern and was used as such during the Revolutionary War.

It received an update in 1830 which added a foyer, a couple of bedrooms, and an additional bath. An update was begun in 2000 and continues to this day, giving the historic building modern amenities such as new appliances, quartz countertops, and a central air system. Some of the historic touches remain such as exposed wood beam ceilings and a cooking fireplace. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a wall in the back yard with Hessian built walls and sits on almost a full acre of land.

Check out the full listing here .

