Two arrested in Ocean County, NJ ‘smash & grab’ burglaries
🚨 Five restaurants and a business at the Lakewood Industrial Park were burglarized
🚨 The cash registers were stolen from some of the eateries
🚨 The suspects face numerous burglary, theft, criminal and mischief charges
Two arrests were made in several"smash and grab" burglaries in Ocean County.
Ryan Dautorio, 34, of Jackson, and Damian Sanchirico, 36, of Brick face numerous charges of burglary and theft connected to a burglary at All Star Bagel in Manchester on April 26, a commercial burglary at the Lakewood Industrial Park and four burglaries at restaurants in Toms River, according to Manchester police.
Video of some of the burglaries in Toms River and Manchester were all similar in that a glass door was smashed out. A thief was seen walking in and then walking out with the cash register. In some cases, a safe and tip jar was also stolen.
Stolen property from the Lakewood theft valued at $20,000 has been fully recovered.
ALSO READ: Small plane lands upside down in Hunterdon County, NJ
Numerous charges
Sanchirico was taken into custody on May 11. Dautorio was apprehended on May 15 in Jackson where officers with a search warrant located additional evidence, police said.
Dautorio faces 13 second-degree burglary charges plus multiple shoplifting, criminal mischief and theft charges, according to Ocean County Jail records. Sanchirico is charged with several burglary, conspiracy and theft charges.
Three restaurants on Route 37 were hit on April 26: All Star Bagel in Manchester and Pizza and Panini and Singas Famous Pizza in Toms River. Two other eateries on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River were burglarized on April 17: Breakin Bread and New York Water Bagel.
Dautorio and Sanchirico are being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a first appearance.
