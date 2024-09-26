Repeat NJ offender caught again with infant sex abuse material

🔶NJ man already convicted of child porn

A 62-year-old Burlington County man has admitted using an online network to access and share images of child sexual abuse.

Charles Borrelli, of Burlington, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to receipt of child pornography.

He was previously convicted of possessing child pornography after an arrest by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office in 2017.

At the time, Borrelli was an IT consultant for the Philadelphia Department of Human Services, helping build the city’s website to track at-risk children and their families, Philly Magazine reported.

He had spent about a year in county jail when he was sentenced in fall 2018 to five years probation, which was still in effect when he was arrested again.

On Jan. 3, 2022, Borrelli used an internet network to download sexually explicit images of children, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said. The same day, he also distributed images and videos of child sexual abuse on a peer-to-peer file sharing network.

Law enforcement searched his home in February 2022 and seized seven personal electronic devices — including an iPad, an iPhone, an external hard drive and several jump drives, from which the files were recovered, officials said.

Borrelli had more than 600 images and videos of child sexual abuse, some involving infants, federal prosecutors said.

Due to Borrelli’s prior conviction for child pornography, he would now face a minimum of 15 years in prison when sentenced — with the potential maximum of 40 years.

