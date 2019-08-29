Remorseless NJ man gets life in prison for slaughtering wife

It's life in prison for an Ocean County man convicted of brutally stabbing his wife to death four years ago.

And he's not sorry.

The 61-year-old Arthur Haskoor, of Plumsted, was sentenced Thursday in Ocean County Superior Court.

Susanne Haskoor was murdered at the family's home in the New Egypt section on Aug. 25, 2015. She was found in the driveway after being stabbed 17 times, according to prosecutors.

The couple had been married for more than 20 years.

Haskoor claimed self defense but a jury found him guilty on June 27.

“Arthur Haskoor is where he belongs: In prison," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. "His total lack of remorse at this morning’s hearing was offensive. His children and Susan’s family deserve better.”

During the trial, both prosecutors and the defense attorney spoke of the couple's pending divorce, with different accounts of how the Haskoors were handling their assets, as reported by the Asbury Park Press.

The 47-year-old mother of two sons was a long-time employee of Merrill Lynch and an alumna of Somerville High School and Stockton State College, according to her 2015 obituary.

When officers responded to the 2015 murder, they found a note on the front door warning that there were guns in the home and threatening to kill police.

Law enforcement sent in a camera-equipped robot, which found Arthur Haskoor unresponsive after an apparent drug overdose.

Billhimer told the Asbury Park Press that at Thursday's sentencing, Haskoor asked to be "thanked for my military service" and said: "Those of you who came here to hear me express remorse or apologize are out of luck."