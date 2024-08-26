Spilled wine ends in wild violence at NJ celebrity chef restaurant
RUMSON — Spilled red wine led to a confrontation inside a celebrity chef restaurant in Monmouth County on Thursday night.
Rumson police Lt. Christopher Isherwood said police responded to the Red Horse restaurant on Ridge Road at the Avenue of the Two Rivers after customer David Gulley, 75, of Palm Beach Shores, Florida, pulled a knife on another customer.
Officers also watched as Gulley punched a restaurant manager with a closed fist before taking him into custody, according to Isherwood.
Gulley was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and simple assault. He was released with a summons.
Confrontation caught on video
Video of the incident posted on Reddit shows a manager trying to calm customers at two tables as they argue over the wine accident.
"You got a knife in your hand," the victim says before Gulley lunges at the victim. Gulley then falls onto his butt.
The victim grabs Gulley's hand holding the knife and shouts at him calling him a "f**king piece of s**t." An employee steps in and leads the victim away. Police said the victim's finger was cut but refused medical treatment.
The punch was not captured on video.
The Red Horse is owned by celebrity chef David Burke who has appeared on Iron Chef America and opened two other restaurants in New Jersey and nearly a dozen across the country.
