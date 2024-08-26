‘We will rebuild’ says NJ restaurant owner after weekend fire

🚒 Happened during busy weekend hours

🚒 No injuries

🚒 Restaurant post mentions they will come back

A Saturday afternoon is a peak time for any food establishment, but not this weekend at a popular Washington Township restaurant.

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Instead, workers and guests had to evacuate Route 31’s Angry Dad Draught House after a three-alarm fire broke out just before 4 p.m. “Heavy smoke and fire were spewing,” according to NJ.com.

Jay Edwards WRNJ on Facebook Jay Edwards WRNJ on Facebook loading...

Thankfully, no guests or staff were hurt over the weekend. The owners shared the update on Facebook, and also took time to give thanks to the first responders and well-wishers.

“We will rebuild, we will be better, we may be down but we are not out,” the post said.

“You have a wonderful community backing you, don’t forget that! With the help of all of us, we will help you rebuild as you are one of the top restaurants in Washington,” one Facebook follower commented on the post.

The fire remains under investigation, according to NJ.com.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom