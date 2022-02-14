No need to trash (or horde) fast-food sauce packets: NJ recycling

Do you have fast-food condiment packets lying around the house? Don't throw them out.

With a new pilot program in Mercer County starting, Taco Bell wants to make it just as convenient to recycle sauce packets as it is to take their food on the go.

Now through Earth Day on April 22, consumers are encouraged to bring all brands and types of emptied sauce packets to participating drop-off sites in the county for recycling.

Once collected, the waste will be sent to TerraCycle, where it will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic and remolded into recycled products.

Participating locations include Taco Bell restaurants, which will take empty condiment package from any brand or other restaurant as long as they are empty.

TerraCycle will recycle the used packets and create a picnic table to be donated to a park in Mercer County.

To find a participating Taco Bell location or another local drop-off site, go to https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/pages/taco-bell-pilot.