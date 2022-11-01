Real-life terror: Stabbing at Parsippany, NJ ‘Chiller Expo’

Investigators are revealing more details about an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

A man has been arrested on charges of attacking and stabbing a private security officer during an altercation involving other convention attendees.

The Morris County Prosecutor confirms David C. Knestrick, age 47, of Norwalk, Connecticut, is in custody and charged with multiple crimes.

"It was determined that a private security officer who was working at the event was stabbed with a knife while intervening in an altercation between Knestrick and other patrons at the event," said Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll in a statement.

Police have not yet given details about what sparked the altercation or how many people were involved.

There has been rampant speculation on social media about the incident, but organizers of the expo warned not to believe everything you may be reading.

"We appreciate the concern of those asking about the status of our friend and colleague affected, but please understand he has a family and it is not for us to discuss anything regarding his health," the organizers said without disclosing details.

Carroll says, "The victim of the stabbing was transported to Morristown Medical Center for treatment," but did identify the victim or offer details about the injuries.

Journalist James Patterson told NJ.com that he heard a commotion around noon coming from one of the rooms used by guests to sign autographs. Patterson said there was a large police response and the hotel's lobby was taped off.

Investigators have refused to confirm any of those details.

Parsippany-Troy Hills police are still asking for witnesses and those with photos or video to contact them at 973-263-4300.

Knestrick is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He remains jailed pending a court appearance.

