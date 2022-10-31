‘Criminal matter’ at NJ Chiller Expo under investigation

PARSIPPANY-TROy HILLS — A "criminal matter" stemming from an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo at the Hilton Parsippany on Sunday afternoon is under investigation by Morris County law enforcement.

Organizers said on their Facebook page that Parsippany-Troy Hills police and the Morris County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident that apparently left someone injured. Both agencies referred questions to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

"We appreciate the concern of those asking about the status of our friend and colleague affected, but please understand he has a family and it is not for us to discuss anything regarding his health," the organizers said without disclosing details.

They asked people to ignore speculation on social media about what took place adding that no one had it right.

Parsippany-Troy Hills police asked witnesses and those with photos or video to contact them at 973-263-4300.

Incident during an autograph session?

Journalist James Patterson told NJ.com that he heard a commotion around noon coming from one of the rooms used by guests to sign autographs. Patterson said there was a large police response and the hotel's lobby was taped off.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office on Monday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

The three-day event featured collectors and vendors plus appearances by dozens of TV and movie performers including Cheech Marin, Christine Brinkley, "Sopranos" star Lorraine Bracco, Gena Lee Nolin of "Baywatch," Marla Gibbs, Robbie Rist, Catherine Bach from "The Dukes of Hazzard," and Broadway star Constantine Maroulis.

