⚫ The crash happened over the weekend in Sussex County

⚫ Services for the firefighter are today

⚫ Reaction pouring in

WANTAGE TOWNSHIP — Services are today for the 25-year-old New York firefighter killed in a Sussex County crash over the weekend.

NY firefighter fatal crash in NJ 1 Andrew Slagle via Facebook loading...

Police responded to a crash on Sunday around 2 p.m. on Route 284 at milepost 7. Andrew Slagle, of Westtown, New York, was going northbound when he went off the road, hit trees and flipped over, according to New Jersey State Police. Slagle died from his injuries.

284 crash of NY firefighter Google Maps loading...

A family statement from his obituary says, “Andrew was a beloved son, grandson, and brother. He had a big heart and it showed in the way he was always there for his friends: always ready to lend a hand or spend time. He loved working on Ford trucks and off-roading and was an avid hunter. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Wawayanda Fire Company-Slate Hill Fire Department and a big drag racing fan. He will be missed tremendously.”

A firematic service and visitation will happen in Warwick today, with a Celebration of Life at a later time.

“Please keep the Slagle Family, his loving girlfriend Maddie and the members of the Slate Hill FD in your thoughts and prayers,” Wawayanda Fire Company-Slate Hill Fire Department said on Facebook.

SEE MORE: NJ ice cream shop mourns teenage employee

New York Assemblyman Karl Brabenec is also showing support during this difficult time.

“My heart goes out to the entire Slate Hill Fire Department as they mourn the sudden loss of one of their own, 25-year-old Andrew Slagle from Westtown. My deepest condolences to Andrew’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Andrew will be remembered not only for his service but also for his wonderful sense of humor and the joy he brought to those around him. Gone far too soon,” he said on Facebook.

The crash is still being investigated by State Police.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt